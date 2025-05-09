Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are expected to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur and Manor Solomon's representatives over the possibility of a summer transfer.

On-loan Leeds winger Solomon has returned to Tottenham Hotspur following the conclusion of United's 2024/25 campaign, which culminated in the club being crowned Championship winners.

The Spurs loanee scored Leeds' decisive, title-clinching goal away at Plymouth Argyle on the final day, when it appeared the Championship trophy was heading to Turf Moor and Burnley's clutches instead.

Solomon's low strike beneath goalkeeper Conor Hazard sparked rapturous celebration among the Leeds supporters at Home Park on May 3.

Following Leeds' dramatic, late title triumph, the player admitted he did not know what the future held but that he anticipated talks to take place in the days that followed, expected to focus on the 25-year-old's club future.

Solomon remains contracted at Tottenham until the summer of 2028, meaning if the Whites are keen to add him to Daniel Farke's squad on a permanent basis, it will not be cheap to do so.

However, there is a way in which Leeds could potentially negotiate a cheaper deal than Spurs' asking price - and it relates to last summer's Archie Gray move.

The Leeds academy graduate moved for £40 million last July, although the necessary steps for a transfer are understood to have taken place prior to June 30, permitting Leeds to include the sale in their 2023/24 accounts.

United therefore included Gray's sale in the club's most recently available financial report, allowing them to avoid any potential Profitability and Sustainability sanctions for the relevant three-year accounting period ending June 30, 2024.

As is the case with the majority of football transfers, fees are rarely paid up front and Leeds will still be owed a portion of the £40 million Gray sale, likely to be spread over the length of the teenager's Spurs contract.

According to Leeds' 2023/24 accounts, the club are owed £69 million in future transfer instalments by other clubs, with Tottenham understood to be one of them.

Given Solomon is a Spurs-owned player, Leeds could theooretically negotiate a reduction in the sum still owed for the purchase of Gray in order to land the Israel international more cheaply.

The 25-year-old finished the season with 10 goals and 12 assists to his name and considering his situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will be a target for many clubs across Europe and has already been linked with Olympique de Marseille of France.

Leeds' long-standing relationship with Spurs, though, could aid the club when it comes to negotiating a permanent deal, if that is the direction of travel the United hierarchy decide to take with regards to Solomon's future.

The Whites took Joe Rodon and Djed Spence on loan during the 2023/24 campaign before striking a permanent agreement for Rodon's signature last summer. Gray's departure for the North London club and Solomon's loan switch were also negotiated by the same individuals likely to lead both clubs' transfer business this summer.