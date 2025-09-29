Leeds United joy vs Manchester United shocker in supercomputer's new predicted final Premier League table

A supercomputer has made a strong Leeds United call in its new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds United have another point on their Premier League return - and a supercomputer is forecasting Whites joy but Manchester United misery in its new predicted final table.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites took their tally to eight points from six games played through Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to highflying Bournemouth in which they led 2-1 deep into second half stoppage time.

Bournemouth’s Eli Kroupi then netted a 93rd-minute equaliser to break Leeds hearts but the point still left United 11th in the early Premier League table, four points clear of the dropzone.

Leeds remain among the bookmakers’ favourites to go down but a new supercomputer from the team at Plejmo is predicting Whites joy and Manchester United misery in its new predicted final table and points.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils fell to a third defeat of the Premier League season on Saturday through a 3-1 loss at Brentford which left the Red Devils 14th, three places and one point below the Whites.

The Old Trafford club were tipped at the start of the season to kick on this year but the Plejmo supercomputer doesn’t think so. Featuring a strong Leeds call against the likes of Burnley, Wolves, West Ham, Brentford and Sunderland, here is their new predicted final table and points in reverse order.

Predicted points: 90.

1. 1st: Arsenal

Predicted points: 90. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Predicted points: 84.

2. 2nd: Liverpool

Predicted points: 84. | Getty Images

Predicted points: 66.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Predicted points: 66. | Getty Images

Predicted points: 64.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Predicted points: 64. | AFP via Getty Images

Predicted points: 64.

5. 5th: Crystal Palace

Predicted points: 64. | Getty Images

Predicted points: 62.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted points: 62. | AFP via Getty Images

