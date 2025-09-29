Leeds United have another point on their Premier League return - and a supercomputer is forecasting Whites joy but Manchester United misery in its new predicted final table.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites took their tally to eight points from six games played through Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to highflying Bournemouth in which they led 2-1 deep into second half stoppage time.

Bournemouth’s Eli Kroupi then netted a 93rd-minute equaliser to break Leeds hearts but the point still left United 11th in the early Premier League table, four points clear of the dropzone.

Leeds remain among the bookmakers’ favourites to go down but a new supercomputer from the team at Plejmo is predicting Whites joy and Manchester United misery in its new predicted final table and points.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils fell to a third defeat of the Premier League season on Saturday through a 3-1 loss at Brentford which left the Red Devils 14th, three places and one point below the Whites.