An ex-Manchester United man has provided Leeds United backing.

Ex-Manchester United and Leeds United ace Lee Sharpe has provided Whites backing and key man support for the club’s Premier League return.

Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight as Championship champions after a two-year absence at a time when the last six teams promoted from the second tier have all gone back down.

Sharpe, though, speaking to Coin Poker, is backing the club’s bid to buck that trend under boss Daniel Farke for whom Sharpe has served up praise for.

The ex-winger admits the German boss will be under plenty of pressure but believes player rotation and getting the “basics” right will give the club a good chance of surviving their first season back.

“For the time being, I don’t think Leeds will look to move on from Daniel Farke,” said Sharpe.

“He’ll definitely be under pressure and depending on where the club is after the first few months of the Premier League. I’d love to see him have a go – he’s done a fantastic job to get them up. I’m sure he’d have learned from his experience of being in relegation battles.

“Your first objective as a newly promoted team is to stay up. There’s a lot of teams in the Premier League that are well positioned and are established teams, with good squads and are used to the game load.

“Leeds need to recruit wisely and rotate the starting eleven more this time around. Two years ago, they didn’t rotate the team enough, which meant they would tire in the last 15 or 20 minutes of games. As long as they get the basics right, they’ll give themselves a good chance.”