Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A world champion Man United fan has taken a cheeky Leeds dig.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United mad darts world champ Luke Littler has taken a cheeky dig at Leeds United in a Whites promotion message to a direct rival.

World champion Littler and world no 1 Luke Humphries are rivals not just on the oche but also on the football front with Littler a huge Red Devils fan but Humphries fanatical about the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Leeds’ promotion from the Championship, the two stars will see their teams battle it out in next season’s Premier League - and Litter cannot wait.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

Speaking in an interview with the Manchester Evening News, Littler was asked about Leeds going up and what big rival but also friend Humphries had made of it.

"He's been chuffed to bits with them coming back up," laughed Littler.

"I just said to him 'you're going back down next year mate, enjoy it while you can'. We just love playing each other, the pace and quality of it.”

Asked if he was looking forward to the games himself, Littler quipped: “Easy six points.”