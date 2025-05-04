World champion Man United fan takes Leeds United aim in Whites promotion message with prediction
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Manchester United mad darts world champ Luke Littler has taken a cheeky dig at Leeds United in a Whites promotion message to a direct rival.
World champion Littler and world no 1 Luke Humphries are rivals not just on the oche but also on the football front with Littler a huge Red Devils fan but Humphries fanatical about the Whites.
Thanks to Leeds’ promotion from the Championship, the two stars will see their teams battle it out in next season’s Premier League - and Litter cannot wait.
Speaking in an interview with the Manchester Evening News, Littler was asked about Leeds going up and what big rival but also friend Humphries had made of it.
"He's been chuffed to bits with them coming back up," laughed Littler.
"I just said to him 'you're going back down next year mate, enjoy it while you can'. We just love playing each other, the pace and quality of it.”
Asked if he was looking forward to the games himself, Littler quipped: “Easy six points.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.