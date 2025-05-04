World champion Man United fan takes Leeds United aim in Whites promotion message with prediction

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th May 2025, 18:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A world champion Man United fan has taken a cheeky Leeds dig.

Manchester United mad darts world champ Luke Littler has taken a cheeky dig at Leeds United in a Whites promotion message to a direct rival.

World champion Littler and world no 1 Luke Humphries are rivals not just on the oche but also on the football front with Littler a huge Red Devils fan but Humphries fanatical about the Whites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thanks to Leeds’ promotion from the Championship, the two stars will see their teams battle it out in next season’s Premier League - and Litter cannot wait.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our heartsAward winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts
Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

Speaking in an interview with the Manchester Evening News, Littler was asked about Leeds going up and what big rival but also friend Humphries had made of it.

"He's been chuffed to bits with them coming back up," laughed Littler.

"I just said to him 'you're going back down next year mate, enjoy it while you can'. We just love playing each other, the pace and quality of it.”

Asked if he was looking forward to the games himself, Littler quipped: “Easy six points.”

Related topics:Luke LittlerMan UnitedChampionshipPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice