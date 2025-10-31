Four huge Leeds United festive fixtures have been moved for TV broadcast with Boxing Day clarity finally provided.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four of Leeds United’s huge festive Premier League games have been selected for live TV broadcast and given new dates or kick-off times - finally providing Boxing Day and new year clarity.

The Premier League announced fixture changes for December’s match rounds 14 to 17 earlier this month, covering games up to and including the final weekend before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s home clash against Crystal Palace was moved from a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, December 20 to a 2pm start on Sunday, December 21 but fans were left facing a further wait for the games spanning Christmas itself and New Year.

The Premier League said earlier this month that ‘due to complexities around the calendar and selections in Match Rounds 18 to 21, the League will announce these separately as soon as possible.’

Those selections have now been made and United’s huge festive fixtures against Sunderland, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been selected for TV broadcast and moved.

A one week gap between games

Leeds will now visit Sunderland on Sunday, December 28 in a 2pm kick-off to be shown live on Sky Sports, finally providing clarity that there will be no Whites game on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s trip to Anfield to face Premier League champions has then been pushed back two more days to become a 5.30pm kick-off on New Year’s Day (Thursday) after being picked for broadcast on Sky Sports.

That would have meant Leeds hosting Manchester United in the huge Roses derby just two days later but the visit of the Red Devils has been pushed back a day to become a 12.30pm kick-off on Sunday, January 4 for live coverage on TNT Sports.

Completing the quartet of moved games, the trip to Newcastle United will still take place on Wednesday, January 7 but now with an 8.15pm kick-off on Sky Sports.

Confirmed festive fixtures in full (including Palace game)

Sunday, December 21: Leeds United v Crystal Palace, 2pm, live on Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, December 28: Sunderland v Leeds United, 2pm, live on Sky Sports.

Thursday, January 1: Liverpool v Leeds United, 5.35pm, live on Sky Sports,

Sunday, January 4: Leeds United v Manchester United, 12.30pm, live on TNT Sports.

Wednesday, January 7: Newcastle United v Leeds United, 8.15pm. live on Sky Sports,