Leeds United festive fixtures including Man Utd match moved for TV and Boxing Day clarity Sunderland decision
All four of Leeds United’s huge festive Premier League games have been selected for live TV broadcast and given new dates or kick-off times - finally providing Boxing Day and new year clarity.
The Premier League announced fixture changes for December’s match rounds 14 to 17 earlier this month, covering games up to and including the final weekend before Christmas.
United’s home clash against Crystal Palace was moved from a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, December 20 to a 2pm start on Sunday, December 21 but fans were left facing a further wait for the games spanning Christmas itself and New Year.
The Premier League said earlier this month that ‘due to complexities around the calendar and selections in Match Rounds 18 to 21, the League will announce these separately as soon as possible.’
Those selections have now been made and United’s huge festive fixtures against Sunderland, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been selected for TV broadcast and moved.
A one week gap between games
Leeds will now visit Sunderland on Sunday, December 28 in a 2pm kick-off to be shown live on Sky Sports, finally providing clarity that there will be no Whites game on Boxing Day.
United’s trip to Anfield to face Premier League champions has then been pushed back two more days to become a 5.30pm kick-off on New Year’s Day (Thursday) after being picked for broadcast on Sky Sports.
That would have meant Leeds hosting Manchester United in the huge Roses derby just two days later but the visit of the Red Devils has been pushed back a day to become a 12.30pm kick-off on Sunday, January 4 for live coverage on TNT Sports.
Completing the quartet of moved games, the trip to Newcastle United will still take place on Wednesday, January 7 but now with an 8.15pm kick-off on Sky Sports.
Confirmed festive fixtures in full (including Palace game)
Sunday, December 21: Leeds United v Crystal Palace, 2pm, live on Sky Sports.
Sunday, December 28: Sunderland v Leeds United, 2pm, live on Sky Sports.
Thursday, January 1: Liverpool v Leeds United, 5.35pm, live on Sky Sports,
Sunday, January 4: Leeds United v Manchester United, 12.30pm, live on TNT Sports.
Wednesday, January 7: Newcastle United v Leeds United, 8.15pm. live on Sky Sports,