Leeds United delivered a message to a sporting star after a major success.

Leeds United have delivered a message to a Whites-fan sporting star upon completing a major achievement and delivering a Manchester United fan blow.

Darts world no 1 Luke Humphries already had career World Championship and World Matchplay titles under his belt but the Premier League crown still alluded him.

That, though, all changed on Thursday evening as the 30-year-old defeated main rival and Manchester United fan Luke Littler 10-7 in a brilliant final at the O2 in London.

In doing so, Humphries became just the fourth man in history to complete dart’s ‘triple crown’ - prompting a message from the team that he supports.

Taking to social media platform X, Leeds United’s official account posted: “Congrats to Luke Humphries on completing the triple crown, after becoming Premier League champion tonight!”

Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson are the only other previous winners of the darts Triple Crown.