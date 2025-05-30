Leeds United message as star delivers big Manchester United supporter blow with rare accomplishment

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 30th May 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 10:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leeds United delivered a message to a sporting star after a major success.

Leeds United have delivered a message to a Whites-fan sporting star upon completing a major achievement and delivering a Manchester United fan blow.

Darts world no 1 Luke Humphries already had career World Championship and World Matchplay titles under his belt but the Premier League crown still alluded him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That, though, all changed on Thursday evening as the 30-year-old defeated main rival and Manchester United fan Luke Littler 10-7 in a brilliant final at the O2 in London.

In doing so, Humphries became just the fourth man in history to complete dart’s ‘triple crown’ - prompting a message from the team that he supports.

Taking to social media platform X, Leeds United’s official account posted: “Congrats to Luke Humphries on completing the triple crown, after becoming Premier League champion tonight!”

Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson are the only other previous winners of the darts Triple Crown.

Related topics:Luke LittlerManchester UnitedPremier LeagueDartsTriple Crown

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice