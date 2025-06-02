Manchester City eyeing £50m star from Leeds United's expected key new Premier League rivals

Published 2nd Jun 2025
Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a star player from an expected key new Leeds rival.

Leeds United’s new Premier League rivals Wolves have already lost one star - and now Manchester City are eyeing another.

Wolves player of the season Matheus Cunha is heading for the Molineux exit and joining Manchester United in a £62.5m deal.

But Manchester City are now sizing up a raid for another Wolves star in full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri who is reportedly top of Pep Guardiola’s list for the team’s left back role.

Ait-Nouri, 23, bagged four goals and seven assists during the 2024-25 Premier League season in which only Cunha and fellow striker Jorgen Strand Larsen bagged more goal involvements.

Algerian international wing-back Ait-Nouri has one year left on his current deal and is reportedly valued at around £50m.

Wolves are fourth favourites for relegation from next season’s Premier League, ahead of newly promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

