'Actually' - Erling Haaland makes declaration about ex-Leeds United boss with agreement on discussions
Manchester City star Erling Haaland has saluted former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock upon a surprise visit from the veteran ex-manager.
Warnock joined City boss Pep Guardiola for a training session at the club’s Etihad Campus at the start of this month, after which Haaland ensured he got a photograph with the ex-Whites manager.
Leeds-born Haaland then posted the photograph of the two together on his Snapchat story, accompanied with the words of “what a legend” about the hugely experienced 76-year-old former manager.
Haaland has since been asked about meeting Warnock ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup final and served up more praise for the ex-Leeds boss with whom he agreed about various football discussions.
Asked about the visit of Warnock by BBC Sport, Haaland said: “He's a really funny guy. I've been watching a lot of football everywhere my whole life, especially English football.
“He's a legend in the game. I didn't know he was there (at the training ground), I was quite surprised, I was like 'oh!'
“I had a good chat with him and he's a funny guy - the old school way a little bit. I agree with a lot of things actually that he said.
"I'm also a little bit old school because of my father so we had some good discussions. He's funny and a good guy."