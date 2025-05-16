Erling Haaland has been speaking about a former Whites boss.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has saluted former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock upon a surprise visit from the veteran ex-manager.

Warnock joined City boss Pep Guardiola for a training session at the club’s Etihad Campus at the start of this month, after which Haaland ensured he got a photograph with the ex-Whites manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds-born Haaland then posted the photograph of the two together on his Snapchat story, accompanied with the words of “what a legend” about the hugely experienced 76-year-old former manager.

Haaland has since been asked about meeting Warnock ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup final and served up more praise for the ex-Leeds boss with whom he agreed about various football discussions.

Asked about the visit of Warnock by BBC Sport, Haaland said: “He's a really funny guy. I've been watching a lot of football everywhere my whole life, especially English football.

“He's a legend in the game. I didn't know he was there (at the training ground), I was quite surprised, I was like 'oh!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a good chat with him and he's a funny guy - the old school way a little bit. I agree with a lot of things actually that he said.

"I'm also a little bit old school because of my father so we had some good discussions. He's funny and a good guy."