Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear left 'bemused' by Pontus Jansson ban

Leeds United's managing director Angus Kinnear says he and the club were left "bemused" that Pontus Jansson was the only player to receive an FA charge following the 1-1 draw with Brentford at Elland Road.

Kinnear, who aired his views in his usual match day programme column, says the Whites identified 23 incidents in their match review which was submitted following the fixture.

Jansson received a one-game ban following his "robbery" comments about referee Jeremy Simpson in the immediate aftermath of the clash and Kinnear says the club were disappointing with the charge.

"Pontus Jansson was quick to accept his citation and it is a measure of the man that he had already immediately apologised," wrote Kinnear.

"However, the club wrote a letter of mitigation alongside his acceptance. While we acknowledge his comments were inappropriate, we felt that when being asked how you feel - seconds after the final whistle of a blood and thunderous encounter - then giving an honest, if slightly colourful, is forgivable.

"Pontus understands his responsibilities as a professional but it also incredibly passionate. He speaks (and plays) from the heart. These are qualities we want at Leeds United. While we will accept the FA's punishment, we were slightly bemused that this was the only incident in the game worthy of retrospective action.

"As usual we completed our standard match officials feedback form. However, unusually - to rationalise our remarks - we appended a report detailing 23 incidents that we believed were worthy of review. Commendably the Match Official Administration System (MOAS) team responded with constructive feedback on every incident."

Kinnear also poked fun at United's lack of penalties with it now being well over the 50 game mark since Leeds were awarded a spot-kick: "If we don't get a spot-kick soon, we are going to instruct the groundsman not to mark out the penalty spots to save on the paint."