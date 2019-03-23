Leeds United manager win percentages ranked in order - who has been the most and least successful?

Have your say

There have been 27 permanent Leeds United managers since Don Revie made his exit from Elland Road - but who has been the most and least successful?

We've ranked them in order from best to worst...

P41, W23, win percentage: 56%.

P743, W396, win percentage: 53%

P203, W101, win percentage: 50%

P169, W84, win percentage: 50%

P50, W25, win percentage: 50%

P53, W25, win percentage: 47%

P196, W88, win percentage: 45%

P400, W173, win percentage: 43%

P69, W30, win percentage: 43%