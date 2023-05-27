Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United manager target set to become available after significant contract decision

Former Leeds United managerial target Andoni Iraola will reportedly leave LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano this summer upon the expiry of his contract.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 27th May 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 24: Andoni Iraola, Head Coach of Rayo Vallecano, gestures during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 24: Andoni Iraola, Head Coach of Rayo Vallecano, gestures during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 24: Andoni Iraola, Head Coach of Rayo Vallecano, gestures during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Various sources in Spain indicate Iraola’s time at Vallecas will come to an end following Rayo’s final game of the season, with the 40-year-old opting not to extend his contract.

Leeds were in talks with the Spaniard earlier this season regarding the then-vacant managerial post at Elland Road following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, but were unable to lure the former Athletic Bilbao defender away from his current project with the suburban Madrid side.

Iraola has reportedly informed his playing squad of his desire to seek a new challenge with Spanish outlets speculating his future is in English football.

Leeds could well be in the market for a head coach again this summer depending on whether Sam Allardyce’s Elland Road stay finishes with this Sunday’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

It is likely Iraola will have several suitors owing to his work with Rayo over the past couple of seasons, earning promotion from the second tier and establishing Rayo in LaLiga with a fraction of the budget of bigger clubs.

The team can still mathematically qualify for Europe next season, but that appears unlikely given the number of teams between Rayo in 12th place and Spain’s UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

