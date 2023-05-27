MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 24: Andoni Iraola, Head Coach of Rayo Vallecano, gestures during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Various sources in Spain indicate Iraola’s time at Vallecas will come to an end following Rayo’s final game of the season, with the 40-year-old opting not to extend his contract.

Leeds were in talks with the Spaniard earlier this season regarding the then-vacant managerial post at Elland Road following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, but were unable to lure the former Athletic Bilbao defender away from his current project with the suburban Madrid side.

Iraola has reportedly informed his playing squad of his desire to seek a new challenge with Spanish outlets speculating his future is in English football.

Leeds could well be in the market for a head coach again this summer depending on whether Sam Allardyce’s Elland Road stay finishes with this Sunday’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

It is likely Iraola will have several suitors owing to his work with Rayo over the past couple of seasons, earning promotion from the second tier and establishing Rayo in LaLiga with a fraction of the budget of bigger clubs.