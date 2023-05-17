The 40-year-old has lifted the lid on negotiations between the two clubs, which ultimately concluded with Iraola remaining at Vallecas where he has guided the team from the Segunda Division, to within touching distance of European football.

Leeds approached Iraola, along with a number of highly-rated European coaches, following the sacking of Jesse Marsch in early February but were rebuffed in their attempts to land the Spaniard. Feyenoord coach Arne Slot also ruled himself out of the running to replace Marsch, while backlash online to a prospective appointment of ex-AFC Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder meant both parties walked away from the negotiating table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Leeds ended up hiring Javi Gracia on a short-term deal but the 53-year-old’s spell at Elland Road was to be short-lived, lasting a mere 70 days before being relieved of his duties on his birthday with the team on the brink of the bottom three.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 15: Andoni Iraola, Head Coach of Rayo Vallecano, looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Benito Villamarin on May 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky Sports, Iraola said: “I was really pleased that they thought of me as an option to coach there.

"I talked to Rayo Vallecano, who obviously were the ones who had to make the decision, and I understood also that Rayo wanted to continue with me."

Iraola has a contract at the suburban Madrid club until the end of the current campaign, which could end with Rayo securing European football for only the second time in their 99-year history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team are 11th in LaLiga but two points off Girona in 7th position, which if achieved, would see Los Franjirrojos book a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

"You cannot think in things that could have happened," Iraola adds, discussing Leeds’ interest. "It was what it was.

"I think it was a very open decision. We talked to the club, and Leeds were also very open with Rayo Vallecano. We talked for one day, 'OK, it's not the moment, it's over.' It is nothing more than that."

Leeds have more recently turned to veteran coach Sam Allardyce, 28 years Iraola’s senior, to guide them out of and away from the Premier League’s relegation zone in a last ditch attempt to preserve their Premier League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard is aware of the club’s current predicament and wishes Leeds well for the remainder of the campaign, but is focused on his own task with Rayo: "I am very pleased that they thought of me as an option, but I am also very happy here working for Rayo Vallecano. I hope they finish the season well, but right now we are doing well, so we are not thinking too much about that."

"It doesn't make sense to think from here to three, four or five years. If I am doing things well, probably I will have the option someday [to go to the Premier League]. But if things don't go well, probably I will have to think in other options,” Iraola added on his future.