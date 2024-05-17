Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United booked their place at Wembley with an emphatic 4-0 win over Norwich City on Thursday night

Simon Grayson believes Illan Meslier deserves just as much credit as Leeds United's dynamic attack for Thursday's play-off win over Norwich City. The Whites dominated the semi-final contest at Elland Road from the first whistle and built up a commanding first half lead as Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter found the back of the net.

Those goals eased the nerves on the pitch and in the stands, but it could have been very different if not for Meslier pulling off a superb save to deny Josh Sargent, who managed to evade Leeds' backline and enter the box for a one-on-one. Meslier stood firm, spread himself wide and made a huge stop to prevent the American from pulling a goal back at a crucial time for the Canaries.

Meslier has had his critics in recent weeks after a run of poor form, but the Frenchman was there when his side needed him at Elland Road and it was that save that former Leeds boss Grayson was waxing lyrical about after the game.

"It was a really emphatic performance from start to finish, played with intensity with and without the ball and blew Norwich away," Grayson told BBC Radio Leeds. "If anyone had any nerves they were dispelled pretty quickly, the team settled really well, the crowd were magnificent and limited them to nothing apart from one opportunity.

"You never know how the games going to go but the players never allowed any nervousness to creep in because they got on the ball, they passed with purpose and they closed the ball down really intensely. I said in the build-up, the front four have not been firing but they found their spark back tonight. They pressed and they worked, they broke quickly and they were ruthless in everything they did.

"The biggest credit you can give is to the goalkeeper. He makes that save at 2-0 when it was game back on for Norwich. The crowd becomes a little bit anxious and that is one of the biggest saves that kid will make in his career, I’m telling you."

The Whites can sit back and relax this evening as West Bromwich Albion and Southampton battle it out for the right to take on Daniel Farke's side at Wembley Stadium next week. However, the hard work will soon begin as Leeds look to give themselves the best chance possible of being victorious at the national stadium and Grayson has painted a picture of what the next few days could look like at Thorp Arch.

"The first thing you need to do is get all the jobs out the way like getting your tickets sorted and things like that because people will be desperate for tickets but you do not need that leading up to the game," he added.