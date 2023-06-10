Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United manager option favourite for post at club's new Championship rivals

An option to fill the vacant Whites managerial role is now favourite to be the next boss of one of Leeds United’s new Championship rivals.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 10th Jun 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

Leeds announced on Friday evening that 49ers Enterprises had reached an agreement with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures for the purchase of the club. Relegated Leeds remain without a manager after the departure of Sam Allardyce and Scott Parker is one of the names under discussion for the vacant role according to a report from The Athletic.

Parker, though, who was sacked by Club Brugge in March, is the new favourite to be the next boss of United’s Championship rivals Leicester City who are also dropping down to the second tier for the upcoming season. Leicester finished last season third-bottom in the Premier League table and the Foxes are favourites to win next season’s Championship title. Dean Smith was brought in to replace the sacked Brendan Rodgers for the last eight games of the club’s Premier League run in and Smith is second favourite to land the job on a permanent basis.

Steven Gerrard, another man in the Leeds mix, is third favourite at 6-1.

FAVOURITE: Scott Parker, above, to be next Leicester City boss. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.FAVOURITE: Scott Parker, above, to be next Leicester City boss. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.
The Athletic report that Gerrard, Parker, Daniel Farke and Carlos Corberan are all under discussion for the manager’s job at Leeds who are reportedly very keen on Rodgers. But there are reportedly big doubts about whether Rodgers would take on a Championship role.

