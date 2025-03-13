I’ve calmed down a bit compared to yesterday evening. How many penalties should have been given, goals allowed, we’re quite often on the wrong side. It’s due to the fact we create more chances and are in the penalty box. We’re often so dominant so I know that effect. Sometimes in terms of fouls against you, especially in the opponent’s box, there are so many penalty situations where they are stonewall, like against Dan James in the [Pompey] game, you wonder why it’s not given. Overall I like when the referee is a bit more careful in showing yellow and red cards, I like when we’re not too soft and a bit go for it, as long as not over the line, can be really competitive and aggressive, but also sometimes there’s one tactical foul after another. Last game [vs Portsmouth] there was a tackle against Illan Meslier, I tell you in the German Bundesliga it would have been a straight red card and it wasn’t even a yellow here. If you allow on both sides I’m fine with it, but in terms of offside situations that are clear and obvious to see, it should be given. When there’s a nasty tackle and everyone in the stadium can see this, then yeah, if it’s clear and obvious it should be given. Overall, I don’t complain too much.