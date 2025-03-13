Leeds United press conference highlights: Daniel Farke reveals injury latest ahead of QPR and rotation plans
Leeds return to West London on Saturday hoping to avoid a similar scoreline to the one which ultimately derailed their automatic promotion hopes at the back of last season.
Farke is expected to have a largely fully fit squad of players to choose from but there is doubt over midfielder Joe Rothwell who was substituted during Wednesday night's 2-0 win over Millwall with a slight knee problem.
The manager will provide an update on the AFC Bournemouth loanee's condition as well as any other knocks or injuries that have been reported since the final whistle last night.
Follow all the updates from Farke's press conference here at 4pm.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on international break
I have to learn to adapt to situations, not to overthink if it’s beneficial or not. Not too many strong thoughts. But in terms of getting Ethan, Patrick and Max Wober back to team fitness, the two weeks of training will be very beneficial. I hope that also the lads who will be involved in international games will come through without injuries. The days of Sir Alex Ferguson are over, call up national teams and say no. Days of resisting sending players are sadly over. You are a bit nervous no-one picks up an injury. Overall it’s beneficial for us, lots of load, mental pressure fighting for promotion. We have many emotional games where we invest a lot, beneficial to calm the load during the first week, to prepare for a good run-in.
Farke on Ampadu
Rehab looks good, he’s progressing, in football boots. We have hopes other side of the international break he can join us in team training. Ethan is normally a player who doesn’t need too many sessions to be ready for the run-in. We will see, it would be a major boost to have our captain back. He travels with us to away games to give us support but it’s better to have him there in boots, shin pads and a shirt.
Farke on home-vs-away midfield choices
In general, we still have to manage all our midfielders a bit carefully. Ao was excellent in the second half y’day, game before not at his best, first season in English football, involved in 46 game-days. Rothwell we spoke about this, hardly started a game in two years before he joined us and for Ilia Gruev who was ever-consistent for us but out with a long-term injury, you have to manage their load a bit. In the home games when we dominate, perhaps a bit easier, you’re tempted to bring a player in who’s good on the ball, good at driving our game forward like Joe and when you face a bit of the wind in your face in away games, more transitions, Watford, Coventry, physically in the opponent’s team, you need to add a bit more defensive awareness and sprinting back, you go for more like a player like Ilia - it’s for the whole balance of the team. Take into account the general setup.
Farke on possible free agent signings
Makes no sense. If a player is [without a club], it takes time to integrate him. If there was an emergency case, I would trust our academy products. Touch wood it’s not a situation we are in. I’d rather give our young lads a go than something crazy like the free agent market.
Farke on yellows/officiating
I’ve calmed down a bit compared to yesterday evening. How many penalties should have been given, goals allowed, we’re quite often on the wrong side. It’s due to the fact we create more chances and are in the penalty box. We’re often so dominant so I know that effect. Sometimes in terms of fouls against you, especially in the opponent’s box, there are so many penalty situations where they are stonewall, like against Dan James in the [Pompey] game, you wonder why it’s not given. Overall I like when the referee is a bit more careful in showing yellow and red cards, I like when we’re not too soft and a bit go for it, as long as not over the line, can be really competitive and aggressive, but also sometimes there’s one tactical foul after another. Last game [vs Portsmouth] there was a tackle against Illan Meslier, I tell you in the German Bundesliga it would have been a straight red card and it wasn’t even a yellow here. If you allow on both sides I’m fine with it, but in terms of offside situations that are clear and obvious to see, it should be given. When there’s a nasty tackle and everyone in the stadium can see this, then yeah, if it’s clear and obvious it should be given. Overall, I don’t complain too much.
Farke on 50 Champ wins in 83 games
I’m just happy for my players and staff. I’m pretty grateful, I work for a club where it’s a bit easier to achieve this than for a club promoted from League One. If you have excellent players and staff then it’s sometimes even difficult for the manager to mess it up. Even I can’t avoid this success sometimes. It’s great we’re in a good position but all the credit goes to them.
Farke on knowing when a player is not 100%
When I ask a player tomorrow to go again, not one time do they say they want to sit on the bench. You need this experience to have an eye how they move in training. Also helps, when I look deep in the eyes of someone, they don’t lie, can’t really hide the truth. It’s a gut feeling and the tactical necessities taken into account. We’ve rotated a lot during this season, difficult decision to leave a player in red-hot form out. This time around we have opted not to rotate so much for this game.
Farke on data analysts relationship with regards to selection
They are always worried and give some warnings. Mostly I ignore them and pick the team but I take into account what is necessary. We are a bit more careful sometimes. I would never do something stupid and take a major risk. Everyone advised not to take Isaac Schmidt in the squad [last game]. I trust Henry [McStay] and the medical team. They support with objective data and opinions about recovery status of the players but it’s still my responsibility to take the calls.
Farke on turnaround
Wednesday evening to Saturday lunchtime, only 60 hours plus travelling involved. We’ll take some recovery data and pick the starting lineup very late tomorrow evening or the morning of the game.
Farke on injuries/fitness
What I can say there is no injury concern. Each and every player involved yesterday seems to be available for the squad for this game. Isaac Schmidt felt unwell. He was back in training today, could be a topic for the squad as well. I hope to have the whole group who was available [vs Millwall], plus Isaac Schmidt, for the travelling squad.
