The 20-year-old already has 13 senior caps to his name after breaking into the Italy side at the tender age of 18 while at FC Zürich. His June 14 goal against Germany made him the youngest goalscorer for Italy, breaking a record held since 1958 by Bruno Nicolè. Gnonto appearanced in 10 consecutive internationals and then three of the next four of the Azzurri's games, before a combination of an ankle injury and his situation at Leeds intervened. Gnonto sat out the October European qualifiers against Malta and England and upon his return to fitness found himself back with the Under 21s in November.

Games against San Marino and the Republic of Ireland saw the winger score four goals and add an assist and he now has five Under 21 goals from his five caps. Boss Carmine Nunziata has selected Gnonto again for the March games against Latvia and Turkey. The Latvia clash will be played at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena on Friday March 22, and on Tuesday March 26 they take on Turkey in Ferrara, the home of Serie C side SPAL.

Gnonto's season at Leeds has undergone a dramatic turnaround after a difficult and controversial start. A desire to leave in a summer transfer to Everton led to him informing boss Daniel Farke that he could not travel to play at Birmingham City and Gnonto was subsequently removed from the first team dressing room and training plans. An apology to Farke led to a second chance, although Gnonto found game time and impact harder to come by than many would have imagined in the Championship, as Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James held down the wing spots with impressive form.