Harrison scored his first goal of the season in the Whites' vital 3-1 win at home to Burnley before firing in a hat-trick in the following game as Leeds beat West Ham United 3-2 away from home.

The 25-year-old has struggled to replicate the form that saw him end his first Premier League season with eight goals and eight top flight assists, but looked close to his best again in January. Even in the defeat by Newcastle United at Elland Road last weekend, Harrison created problems for the visitors and made chances that his team-mates could not take.

Team-mate Pascal Struijk, speaking after the win at West Ham, felt the 'old' Harrison was returning.

"I’m happy for him, he’s done very well," said the centre-half.

“I think he’s improved over the last couple of games. He’s getting his old form back.”

Harrison's January efforts have brought reward in the form of a nomination for Player of the Month. He's up against Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne who scored a match winner against Chelsea and set up the Citizen's goal in their 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is also shortlisted, along with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen who scored twice in a win over Norwich and once in the defeat by Leeds. They're joined in the six-man shortlist by Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and João Moutinho of Wolves. Moutinho got the winner against Manchester United in January and most recently scored one and set up the other in a 2-1 victory over Brentford.

SHORT LISTED - Jack Harrison returned to goalscoring form for Leeds United in January and is up for the Premier League Player of the Month award. Pic: Getty