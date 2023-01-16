Long-time France No. 1 Hugo Lloris announced his retirement from international football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while fellow veteran stopper Steve Mandanda is also expected to call time on his Les Bleus career. Mandanda, 37, has represented French giants Olympique de Marseille throughout his career, intertwined with brief spells at Crystal Palace and currently Stade Rennais, whilst amassing 35 caps for his country.

Reports in France indicate Mandanda has turned down the chance to become the country’s new first-choice custodian, allowing the likes of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Under-21 stopper Meslier to step up and battle it out for the No. 1 jersey.

Meslier has been Les Bleuets’ preferred goalkeeper since Alban Lafont became no longer eligible to represent the nation as a youth international, and has attracted admiring glances from several top clubs, but has remained unerring in his loyalty to the Whites at club level.

MAGDEBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 23: Goalkeeper Illan Meslier of France keeps the ball during the International Friendly between Germany U21 and France U21 at MDCC Arena on September 23, 2022 in Magdeburg, Germany. (Photo by Karina Hessland-Wissel/ Getty Images)

By representing Leeds, instead of moving to a bigger side where he may have featured less frequently, Meslier has played himself into contention and is regarded across the English Channel as one of France’s best young prospects.

There is no guarantee the 22-year-old will earn his first cap in 2023, though, with competition for places fierce. Maignan, Lafont, Meslier and West Ham United’s Alphonse Areola are all in the running to replace Lloris and Mandanda, all of whom are more senior than the Leeds ‘keeper.

Nevertheless, there now appears a reasonable chance that Meslier will be called up to Didier Deschamps’ senior squad at Clairefontaine in the near future, even if he is made to wait for a senior international debut.