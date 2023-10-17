Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has had a mixed time of it at loan club Real Betis, according to local media in southern Spain.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 16: Joao Cancelo of Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Marc Roca of Real Betis during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on September 16, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Roca departed Elland Road back in July, exercising a loan release clause in his contract negotiated 13 months earlier. Seville-based LaLiga club Real Betis proved to be the Spaniard’s destination, as the 26-year-old is understood to have had little desire to play Championship football in 2023/24.

Roca has featured extensively under ex-Manchester City and West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini at Estadio Benito Villamarin so far this term, but local journalist Carlos Freytas Palomo says the midfielder’s early displays in green-and-white have been a mixed bag.

"Marc plays better in the pivot, but not next to Guido [Rodríguez]. He is always a good defensive aid in duels, but against opponents with speed he is left far behind.

"Defensively in midfield he is a lung,” Freytas told the YEP. Roca set Leeds back £12 million in the summer of 2022 and divided opinion whilst at Elland Road. Some supporters perceived him to be too slow for Premier League football, something which has perhaps reared its head once more in his native Spain.

Onda Betica journalist Freytas says he is yet to contribute noticeably in the form of goals or assists, although Roca currently has one goal and one assist in nine LaLiga outings this season.

"Against big opponents, with superior yardage, he lost the contest and became insubstantial. With him the defence is not completely secure, [Betis’] midfield is too weak.

“He is the best we have in midfield – Guido is having terrible games. But he still hasn't found someone to coordinate the midfield with.

"Betis does not create chances because he does not distribute the ball like an organising midfielder.”

Vastly experienced Portuguese international Carvalho missed the opening six games of Betis' league campaign but has been gradually returned to the team following recovery from injury.

“He serves as a pivot, but he is not 100 per cent in every game, he disconnects and gets lost, that's why they change him for [William] Carvalho. Most likely, when the Portuguese is at 100 per cent, [Roca] will be a substitute,” Freytas added.

