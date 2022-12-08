The American midfielder was lauded for his performances at the heart of Gregg Berhalter’s United States midfield throughout the tournament, but bowed out in the Round of 16 suffering a 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands. Adams captained the US Men’s National Team, becoming the youngest skipper at the tournament in Qatar by a distance. His valiant displays at the base of USMNT’s midfield earned him praise from around the world as pundits were quick to herald his tireless running and ceaseless pressing.

Football data company Statsbomb have released statistics on the number of pressures conducted by players at the tournament, with Adams coming in a close second to Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech after the Round of 16. Adams averaged 22 pressures per game for the United States, equating to 88 over their four-game stint in Qatar. Ziyech trumped Adams, but only just, registering 90 pressures overall.

This is somewhat skewed by the fact Morocco’s Last 16 tie went to extra time and penalties, however, meaning Ziyech had an extra 30 minutes to register additional pressures. Adams’ United States teammate Yunus Musah also ranked highly, according to Statsbomb data, in this particular field.

Leeds are known for their high intensity approach and relentless approach to recovering possession. Adams is key to that style of play under Jesse Marsch and has endeared himself to the Elland Road support with exactly the type of performance for which he received acclaim at the World Cup.