The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s defeat to Millwall in the FA Cup.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are out of the FA Cup thanks to a lacklustre and disjointed performance from a side boasting 10 changes against Millwall.

Elland Road always expects but the response to defeat by the Lions felt more like a collective shrug than a howl of anguish, given the main objective this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a week on from one of the stadium's best attacking performances in years and a seven-goal hammering of Cardiff, a much-changed Leeds side struggled to provide much in the way to cheer about. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Sam Chambers

A full senior debut and it was a lively one, too. He showed a willingness to get at Millwall, created danger and could have got himself on the scoresheet, twice. Even if he didn't find the net, he made something happen and could come off the pitch feeling like he'd been a factor.

Pascal Struijk

The central defender got 90 minutes and took another big step in the right direction towards a return to the starting line-up in the Championship. With Struijk back next to Joe Rodon, Daniel Farke could return Ethan Ampadu to the centre of midfield. It wasn't a sparkling performance, though, and he did miss a penalty.

Bad day

Ethan Ampadu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The captain was the only man to stay in the starting line-up after the win at Coventry but he did not produce a leader's display. His defending for the first goal was poor and he didn't do enough to stop the shot for the second. In between there was an error of judgement that was only saved by the woodwork.

Mateo Joseph

Elland Road's groans said it all. This was a big chance for the youngster to shine, a week on from ending his goalscoring drought with that finish against Cardiff City. But it was another chance missed. Joseph's link-up play was poor, he gave the ball away cheaply and regularly and in a team performance that was disjointed he struggled to make himself a factor.

Josuha Guilavogui

The Frenchman looked ungainly and unnatural when trying to pull the strings in midfield and then very nearly picked up a red card. Quite how he got away with only a yellow is anyone's guess.

The officials

The Guilavogui tackle and the Gnonto penalty were just cause for Alex Neil and his team to be frustrated. To Neil's credit he made little of it, but it helps when you win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off-camera moments

A former international footballer, on media duty, nodding at Junior Firpo's Bentley in the West Stand carpark and dryly noting: "Not bad that, for a left-back."

Teenager Sam Chambers showing no signs of nerves as he coolly slotted past Alex Cairns in the warm-up.

The police moving in, in numbers, to try and keep a lid on things off the field as tragedy chanting was heard from the away end. Police were seen increasing their presence to support stewards in both the South and West Stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto applauding Chambers after playing the youngster into space on the right only for him to concede a free-kick, encouraging him to continue with that kind of movement.

Alex Neil enjoying a joke with Isaac Schmidt as the full-back prepared to take a throw from next to the Millwall technical area.

The Lions boss not enjoying a blatant Millwall throw in being awarded to Leeds, purely on the basis of Mateo Joseph's body language conning the officials.

Japhet Tanganga hopping with rage as a needless offside cost his team an opportunity at 1-0 up in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitness coach Chris Domogalla running down the West Stand to tell a trio of subs to warm up with a bit more vigour. Tanaka then led that trio sprinting back to the dugout, taking off his jacket before he'd even reached the Millwall technical area.

Manor Solomon and Neil sharing a laugh about the winger's complaints to referee Gavin Ward over what he felt was a foul.