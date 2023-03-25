News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
31 minutes ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 hour ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
23 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled

Leeds United man suffers injury scare on international duty as coach shares ‘damage’ hope

Leeds United defender Max Wober was substituted during the first half of Austria’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying win over Azerbaijan

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 25th Mar 2023, 11:24 GMT- 1 min read

The 25-year-old was unable to continue after injuring his thigh during the first half of Austria’s 4-1 win on Friday evening.

National team head coach Ralf Rangnick said following the game: “We’ll take a look at it again tomorrow with the coaching staff and check whether there’s structural damage. We hope that’s not the case.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wober has been instrumental to Leeds’ recent upturn in form having only joined the club from FC Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window. The Whites have picked up seven points from their last four games with Wober at the heart of defence, therefore any injury would be a blow to their survival bid.

Max Wober (C) lines up for Austria against Azerbaijan in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying (Photo by REINHARD EISENBAUER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)
Max Wober (C) lines up for Austria against Azerbaijan in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying (Photo by REINHARD EISENBAUER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)
Max Wober (C) lines up for Austria against Azerbaijan in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying (Photo by REINHARD EISENBAUER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Wober was able to walk off the pitch under his own steam in Linz, although will need to be assessed to determine the severity of the issue.

Austria face Estonia on Monday evening when Wober’s involvement, or lack thereof, will shed more light on his availability for Leeds’ upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Premier League