Leeds United man suffers injury scare on international duty as coach shares ‘damage’ hope
Leeds United defender Max Wober was substituted during the first half of Austria’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying win over Azerbaijan
The 25-year-old was unable to continue after injuring his thigh during the first half of Austria’s 4-1 win on Friday evening.
National team head coach Ralf Rangnick said following the game: “We’ll take a look at it again tomorrow with the coaching staff and check whether there’s structural damage. We hope that’s not the case.”
Wober has been instrumental to Leeds’ recent upturn in form having only joined the club from FC Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window. The Whites have picked up seven points from their last four games with Wober at the heart of defence, therefore any injury would be a blow to their survival bid.
Wober was able to walk off the pitch under his own steam in Linz, although will need to be assessed to determine the severity of the issue.
Austria face Estonia on Monday evening when Wober’s involvement, or lack thereof, will shed more light on his availability for Leeds’ upcoming Premier League fixtures.