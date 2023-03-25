The 25-year-old was unable to continue after injuring his thigh during the first half of Austria’s 4-1 win on Friday evening.

National team head coach Ralf Rangnick said following the game: “We’ll take a look at it again tomorrow with the coaching staff and check whether there’s structural damage. We hope that’s not the case.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wober has been instrumental to Leeds’ recent upturn in form having only joined the club from FC Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window. The Whites have picked up seven points from their last four games with Wober at the heart of defence, therefore any injury would be a blow to their survival bid.

Max Wober (C) lines up for Austria against Azerbaijan in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying (Photo by REINHARD EISENBAUER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Wober was able to walk off the pitch under his own steam in Linz, although will need to be assessed to determine the severity of the issue.