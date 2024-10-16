Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph has set his sights on a call-up to the senior Spanish national team squad by the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place in North America.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph scored a hat-trick for Spain's Under-21 side during this month's international break, taking his tally to five goals in four appearances for La Rojita.

The Leeds forward has been first choice for much of this season under Daniel Farke and is determined to help fire the team back to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a new interview with OK Diario, Joseph made no secret his desire to reach the top of the professional game, outlining his desire to appear at the World Cup Finals for the country of his birth.

"It's a very demanding position to be Spain's striker," Joseph said. "Especially now, when there are the best strikers in the world. If I'm here in the U-21s it's because they see that I have the potential to perhaps one day be there. That's the first thing. And the second is that there's still a lot of work to do. I have a lot of faith in my qualities. And I do it because I've spent my whole life working and trying to improve. And being very demanding of myself. And so, why not?

"It's a dream that I see getting closer and closer to. But there's still a long way to go. And I'll fight for it until the end because I have a long career ahead of me. I won't stop until I achieve it."

Joseph is not without competition for the No. 9 spot, though, as alternate Spain U21 striker Samu Omorodion proved earlier this week, going one better than Joseph's hat-trick by scoring four in a 6-0 win over Malta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FC Porto attacker is hot property and currently the favourite to succeed Alvaro Morata as Spain's first choice frontman, to be flanked by exciting European champion pair Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Discussing idols, Joseph also revealed former Liverpool, Chelsea and Spanish national team striker Fernando Torres to be a reference point of his having watched him extensively growing up.