Aaronson appeared 36 times in the Premier League during his debut campaign in English football but was only able to find the back of the net once for Leeds. The 22-year-old USMNT international could reunite with younger brother Paxten Aaronson in Germany, who recently sealed a move to fellow top flight team Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 29-cap American midfielder is one of several Leeds players who could be permitted to leave on loan this summer as the club look to trim their wage bill and assemble a squad suited for a 46-game Championship campaign, per The Athletic.

Robin Koch, Marc Roca and Diego Llorente are among the other members of the squad set to depart for clubs in Europe, potentially on loan.

Leeds United's US midfielder Brenden Aaronson (L) is set to join Union Berlin on loan (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Aaronson may find himself representing a club in the UEFA Champions League once again during 2023/24 after Union’s fourth place Bundesliga finish last term. Prior to his reported £25 million Elland Road switch just over 12 months ago, Aaronson appeared in Europe’s premium club competition with perennial Austrian champions FC Red Bull Salzburg.