Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dominican Republic international revealed after the full-time whistle that he had played whilst feeling unwell having struggled with a fever over the weekend preceding Leeds’ visit to Teesside.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old registered two assists on the night, taking his season tally to seven - all of which have come since the turn of the year. His first was the pick of the bunch on an evening when high quality goals were scored at the Riverside Stadium, whipping an inviting cross into the corridor of uncertainty where Patrick Bamford applied the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Played a big part today, I have no words for these fans. Love you all”, the defender posted on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of the full-back embracing the away crowd.

Firpo also had a key role in holding United’s lead during the closing stages as Emmanuel Latte Lath’s looped header over Illan Meslier gave Leeds a nervy finish. Goalkeeper Seny Dieng was sent up to support Boro attacks on several occasions during stoppage time but Leeds were able to see out the 4-3 scoreline in their favour.