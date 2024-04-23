Leeds United man sends heartfelt message to fans after difficult personal circumstances in Middlesbrough win
The Dominican Republic international revealed after the full-time whistle that he had played whilst feeling unwell having struggled with a fever over the weekend preceding Leeds’ visit to Teesside.
Nevertheless, the 27-year-old registered two assists on the night, taking his season tally to seven - all of which have come since the turn of the year. His first was the pick of the bunch on an evening when high quality goals were scored at the Riverside Stadium, whipping an inviting cross into the corridor of uncertainty where Patrick Bamford applied the finish.
“Played a big part today, I have no words for these fans. Love you all”, the defender posted on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of the full-back embracing the away crowd.
Firpo also had a key role in holding United’s lead during the closing stages as Emmanuel Latte Lath’s looped header over Illan Meslier gave Leeds a nervy finish. Goalkeeper Seny Dieng was sent up to support Boro attacks on several occasions during stoppage time but Leeds were able to see out the 4-3 scoreline in their favour.
Despite his illness, Firpo will be expected to play again this Friday as Leeds travel to Queens Park Rangers for their penultimate fixture of the season.
