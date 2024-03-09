Leeds United man sees transfer decision made as pundit labels forward 'invaluable'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have reclaimed a spot in the Championship's top two following their win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. The Whites claimed a 2-0 win over their Yorkshire rivals, with Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto scoring the goals, and with Ipswich Town falling short against Cardiff City, the Whites are sitting pretty in second.

After what has been a hectic period for Daniel Farke's side, they will be keen to take advantage of the nine-day turnaround before their next fixture against Millwall to recuperate and have some well-earned time off. As the dust settles on their win over Wednesday, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Postecoglou makes Rodon decision

Leeds United loanee Joe Rodon has been told he has no future at his parent club Tottenham Hotspur. That's according to Teamtalk, who claim Ange Postecoglou has made his mind up on the Wales international, with a permanent sale expected in the summer transfer window.

Rodon has been in fine form this season with Leeds and the club are said to be keen on making the loan move permanent, should they win promotion to the Premier League. The report claims the Whites are favoured to get a deal done, too, with any transfer potentially setting the club back around £15m.

The 26-year-old has made 38 appearances for the Whites this season and his performances have been pivotal in the club's recent defensive record, shipping just three goals since the turn of the year.

Bamford 'invaluable'

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford has been described as 'invaluable' following his goal-scoring performance on Friday night against Sheffield Wednesday. The striker put the Whites in front at Hillsborough just before the break as he tapped home Junior Firpo's inch-perfect cross.

That was his fourth Championship goal in his last five games and BBC pundit Jon Newsome has moved to sing the 30-year-old's praises.

“He’s invaluable," Newsome said while working with BBC Radio Leeds. "He offers something that nobody at the football club offers. Mateo Joseph may fall into that mould in the future, but he does so much work and running – a lot of people don’t appreciate it.