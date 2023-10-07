Leeds United man scores stunner on full Premier League debut for loan club
On-loan Leeds United winger Jack Harrison scored his first goal for new side Everton on his first Premier League start for the Toffees.
Harrison joined Everton late in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal and had been ruled out with an injury until last month.
The winger made his bow against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, before coming off the bench versus Luton Town last weekend but was given the nod by Sean Dyche to feature in the starting line-up at home to AFC Bournemouth.
Towards the end of the first half, Harrison scored a brilliant effort from outside the penalty area, in off the crossbar.
A Bournemouth clearance found its way to the 26-year-old, thirty-or-so yards from goal and on the half-volley, the Leeds loanee guided in Everton’s second of the game.
The strike is Harrison’s 22nd Premier League career goal, having netted 21 in three seasons for the Whites.