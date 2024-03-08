Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have the opportunity to move back into the top two when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this evening. The Whites have won 10 of their last 11 Championship outings and another three points would see them leapfrog Ipswich Town and move to within two points of league leaders Leicester City, temporarily at the very least.

Wednesday will be no pushovers, of course, and after picking up five wins in their last six, they'll have their hopes set on moving out of the relegation zone for the first time since August. Ahead of the clash, here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Summerville latest

United winger Crysencio Summerville features on Chelsea's summer list of transfer targets, but he isn't their first choice, report Teamtalk. Summerville has been one of Leeds' key men this season, bagging 15 Championship goals and eight assists to boot and it seems his performances at Elland Road have caught the eye of Premier League clubs.

Chelsea are one of the first to be linked with a summer approach for Summerville, but it seems the west London outfit will be exploring an alternative option first, with Athletic Bilbao man Nico Williams said to be their number one wing target. The Blues are already able to boast a host of talent in attacking positions, but it seems they are keen to add fresh faces in the summer and if the report is to be believed, they see Summerville as someone worth keeping an eye on.

Kristensen injury update

Rasmus Kristensen is due to spend at least a month on the sidelines due to a thigh injury, according to reports in Italy. The Leeds United loanee, who has been with Roma since the start of the season, left the pitch in tears last weekend after picking up the injury in the first half of their Serie A clash with Monza.