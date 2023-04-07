The England hopeful outlined his desire to represent the national team whilst speaking to LUTV about his new deal. Harrison has spent almost five years at the club – three of which were on loan from Manchester City – and is still eyeing a first, elusive Three Lions call-up despite being overlooked so far.

"I think England, it's got to be right up there with my main ambitions,” he says. “It would be a dream to play for England and represent my country. It would be unreal. Seeing how my family would react would really be an amazing moment and sharing that moment with Leeds United would be a great experience too.

"Seeing how it happened with Kalvin and Patrick, I've seen how it makes them feel and it's something that I would I aspire to do as well. I think England has got to be the number one for me.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Jack Harrison of Leeds United controls the ball during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Harrison narrowly missed out on selection for the UEFA Euro 2020 squad after Leeds’ first season back in the top flight, a tournament which catapulted Kalvin Phillips into the international limelight. Patrick Bamford was subsequently called up in September 2021, making one appearance from the bench for Gareth Southgate’s side, too.

Since Leeds’ promotion in 2020, Harrison has scored 20 Premier League goals and registered 15 assists in the competition and at 26 years old, remains in his prime as a professional footballer. Penning an extension at Elland Road means Harrison is tied down for his best years, theoretically; the new deal set to expire when he turns 31.

He is excited by the prospect of building upon his relationship with Leeds fans and producing more performances like those he has delivered of late.

“I think they are passionate, they're not afraid to be ruthless at times and when the club is doing well and we're winning games, you know the atmosphere against Forest was incredible and moments like that really define the club and show what it's about.

"I can only hope for more moments like that, being involved with the fans and getting them on our side,” he added.