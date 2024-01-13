Leeds United winger Dan James says he checked the Middlesbrough score in the dressing room after the Whites' victory in Cardiff to see how former teammate Luke Ayling had fared on his Boro debut.

The Wales international winger got himself on the scoresheet once again on Saturday afternoon, taking his tally to nine for the season, as Leeds comprehensively saw off Cardiff City in the Welsh capital.

United kept the pressure on the likes of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton ahead of them in the Championship table with their third successive 3-0 victory in all competitions.

James netted Leeds' second of the afternoon, either side of a Patrick Bamford opener and Georginio Rutter's clincher late on. The 26-year-old was additionally pleased to secure all three points and a clean sheet away from home after a difficult week in which Leeds reluctantly allowed Luke Ayling to join Middlesbrough on a six-month loan deal.

The experienced full-back's Elland Road contract expires at the end of the season and requested a move, in the knowledge that a new deal at Leeds would not be forthcoming. A larger-than-life dressing room character throughout his eight-year stay in West Yorkshire, Ayling's influence off the pitch has been considerable.

"Luke leaving, he's obviously a massive character, he was absolutely brilliant for us over seven-and-a-half seasons," James told the YEP at full-time. "I was sad to see him go because he's a great friend of mine on and off the pitch.

"I actually seen his result today, he came straight in, won 3-1 so I'm really happy for him. We've obviously lost a character in the dressing room but we've got a lot of others and I thought we showed that today," he added.

