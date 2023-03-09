Leeds United man returns early from Championship loan after 'frustrating and upsetting' development
Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is currently back in West Yorkshire after sustaining an injury whilst on loan at Queens Park Rangers
Roberts has returned to Leeds’ Thorp Arch training base where he will undergo treatment and rehabilitation for his latest injury, picked up whilst representing QPR in the Championship.
The 24-year-old has scored four times during his loan spell, and could sign permanently for the London club this summer if an agreement is reached.
"So last week I received news that my injury was not as close to healing as first expected," Roberts posted on social media this week.
"This was incredibly frustrating and upsetting as I worked so hard to come back and be the best version of myself to help the team, but now with this setback the time being on the sidelines has increased.
"As a footballer this is the most low and depressing time you can have. I will continue to walk by faith and work just as hard to hopefully be back out there soon.
"It's clear that we have been through a rough time recently but I have confidence knowing that the lads are working hard on the training pitch to change this around and they will.
"Thank you to all the QPR fans for your continued support and patience, it doesn't go unnoticed,” Roberts said.
R’s gaffer Gareth Ainsworth has now confirmed that Roberts has returned to Leeds for assessment on his injury and is unlikely to appear at Loftus Road any time soon.
"Tyler’s currently back at Leeds and we’re all hoping he can get his career back on track. Hopefully that’ll be this season – but it’d be towards the end rather than anytime soon,” Ainsworth said.