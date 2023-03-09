Roberts has returned to Leeds’ Thorp Arch training base where he will undergo treatment and rehabilitation for his latest injury, picked up whilst representing QPR in the Championship.

The 24-year-old has scored four times during his loan spell, and could sign permanently for the London club this summer if an agreement is reached.

"So last week I received news that my injury was not as close to healing as first expected," Roberts posted on social media this week.

Tyler Roberts has spent this season on loan at QPR. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"This was incredibly frustrating and upsetting as I worked so hard to come back and be the best version of myself to help the team, but now with this setback the time being on the sidelines has increased.

"As a footballer this is the most low and depressing time you can have. I will continue to walk by faith and work just as hard to hopefully be back out there soon.

"It's clear that we have been through a rough time recently but I have confidence knowing that the lads are working hard on the training pitch to change this around and they will.

"Thank you to all the QPR fans for your continued support and patience, it doesn't go unnoticed,” Roberts said.

R’s gaffer Gareth Ainsworth has now confirmed that Roberts has returned to Leeds for assessment on his injury and is unlikely to appear at Loftus Road any time soon.