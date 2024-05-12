Leeds United man regrets Norwich City moment but vows to change ways amid tactics praise
The Whites midfielder notched his 40th appearance for the club in the scoreless Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Carrow Road but is yet to find the back of the net in Leeds colours.
Kamara has hardly been prolific throughout his career but says he toyed with the idea of taking aim as Leeds went in search of a late winner in Norfolk.
"I had a chance today. It opened up a bit with a little skill and I was like, 'should I shoot?' and then I was like 'let me try and play it out wide' and we ended up crossing, and anyway never happened, but [I'll] definitely have a shot soon."
Earlier this season, Kamara told the YEP: "Honestly, I hear it every day from the boys about scoring, just scoring in general. I've had a few chances in games, I haven't done so well with chances but it'll come. It'll come for sure. Just give me some time."
The Finnish international also had praise for Daniel Farke's tactics at Carrow Road, as well as his teammates' execution of the game plan against the Canaries.
"We came here trying not to concede a goal and came out with a draw. We wanted to win the game, didn't happen today but I think we can get home, we'll have a full support and do well.
"I don't feel like we gave them a lot of chances in general, in open play, maybe a few set-pieces and free-kicks but in general play I thought we were decent.
"I thought we were solid defensively, definitely in open play. Like I say, we conceded a few set-pieces, free kicks, corner kicks but solid in general," the 28-year-old added.
