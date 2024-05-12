Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara says indecision got the better of him during the second half at Norwich City on Sunday afternoon, in what was otherwise a strong performance by the ex-Rangers man.

The Whites midfielder notched his 40th appearance for the club in the scoreless Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Carrow Road but is yet to find the back of the net in Leeds colours.

Kamara has hardly been prolific throughout his career but says he toyed with the idea of taking aim as Leeds went in search of a late winner in Norfolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I had a chance today. It opened up a bit with a little skill and I was like, 'should I shoot?' and then I was like 'let me try and play it out wide' and we ended up crossing, and anyway never happened, but [I'll] definitely have a shot soon."

Earlier this season, Kamara told the YEP: "Honestly, I hear it every day from the boys about scoring, just scoring in general. I've had a few chances in games, I haven't done so well with chances but it'll come. It'll come for sure. Just give me some time."

The Finnish international also had praise for Daniel Farke's tactics at Carrow Road, as well as his teammates' execution of the game plan against the Canaries.

"We came here trying not to concede a goal and came out with a draw. We wanted to win the game, didn't happen today but I think we can get home, we'll have a full support and do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't feel like we gave them a lot of chances in general, in open play, maybe a few set-pieces and free-kicks but in general play I thought we were decent.