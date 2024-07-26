Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds player won’t be repeating a controversial celebration.

Leeds United newboy Jayden Bogle has no plans to repeat his controversial Elland Road celebration if he finds the net in white.

The right-back has played for two clubs with a measure of dislike for Leeds, in Derby County and Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United. With Derby he played in the play-off semi-final games during Marcelo Bielsa's first season, when the Rams ousted Leeds from the competition at the semi-final stage.

Derby trailed 1-0 from the first leg going into the Elland Road fixture, which was played in an incredible atmosphere, and came out on top by a 4-2 scoreline to win through to the final. Amid their post-game celebrations, Bogle, Fikayo Tomori and Tom Lawrence poked fun at the Spygate situation with binocular gestures.

Controversy erupted between the clubs when one of Bielsa's staff members was caught outside the Derby training ground, observing Frank Lampard's training session from a public footpath.

Bielsa then hosted a 70-minute press conference in response to allegations of cheating and foul play and complaints from Lampard. The Argentine detailed the painstaking lengths to which he went to analyse all of Leeds' opponents to show that watching the training session was a box ticking exercise borne of his own professional anxiety.

Leeds were fined £200,000 as a result by the EFL for breaching their "good faith" rule and Bielsa paid it in full. Bogle, who became a Leeds player in a £5m deal on Saturday, has no plans to repeat his binoculars celebration if and when he opens his account for the Whites.

"Nah I'll put that one to bed, I won't be doing that again," he laughed. "But I'm sure I can come up with a celebration that can build the relationship. They were massive games, the game at at Elland Road was crazy, the atmosphere before the game, how loud it was. It plays a massive part in getting the team going so I'm looking forward to playing in it.

“I've always noticed the atmosphere at Elland Road, it's fantastic, the fans get right behind you. That was a massive experience and now I'm on the right side now I can use that as fuel going into games as well."

Bogle, like all new Leeds signings, cites the size of the club among his reasons for departing Bramall Lane for a trip up the M1 to LS11. He feels he will be a good fit for what boss Daniel Farke is putting together ahead of the German's second season in charge.

"It's a massive club and an opportunity you can't turn down," said Bogle. "They looked fantastic last season as well. The style of football the boss wants to play. It's just a really attractive club and once that opportunity comes about you can't turn that down. Just the style of play and how I fit into that and some of my abilities as well.

“I think I can fit in pretty good with that. So yeah, style of play, the group of boys, there's a lot a talent in the group and a very together group which is important."

Bogle appears to have slotted straight into the group, aided by his previous experience of playing alongside Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu. And on the pitch he appeared to fight right in, adding a perfect assist for Mateo Joseph during the 4-1 win over Hannover 96 on Wednesday. He says the key to fitting in is simple.

Bogle reasoned: "You just come in, get your head down, work hard and then I think you you build a respect from the boys from doing that anyway and as I said it's a good group.

“Everyone's been very welcoming as well. I knew Ethan [Ampadu] from before so he's helped me settle in as well and and yeah, just about using pre-season to build relationships on and off the pitch.