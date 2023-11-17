The Whites’ attacker started in a front two for Carmine Nunziata’s side as Gli Azzurrini defeated San Marino 7-0 to go top of their qualification group. Gnonto netted twice during the first-half, his goals separated by eight minutes shortly after the half-hour mark. Lorenzo Pirola, Cristian Volpato, Giovanni Fabbian, Francesco Esposito and Alessandro Bianco were also on the scoresheet in Serravalle. The 20-year-old’s brace came in the wake of comments made by Nunziata which stated Gnonto had accepted his 21s call professionally, having repeatedly been named in Italy’s senior squad over the past 12 months. Gnonto was substituted for Giuseppe Ambrosino in the 73rd minute in what appeared to be a tactical change. The Leeds man is in line to start once again on Monday, November 20 when Italy face the Republic of Ireland’s U21 side. Elsewhere in Under-21 Euros qualifying, Leeds teenager Charlie Crew was an unused substitute in Wales’ 1-0 win over Iceland. Meanwhile, Leo Hjelde (Norway), Georginio Rutter (France) and Jeremiah Mullen could all represent their countries this evening (November 17).