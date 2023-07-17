Leeds United man pictured in Spain ahead of planned La Liga transfer move

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has been pictured at Sevilla airport as he closes in on a move to La Liga side Real Betis.

The airport is located on the outskirts of the Spanish city, with Betis located in Sevilla, as Roca prepares to sign for the club on loan after just 12 months at Leeds.

Spanish outlet ElDesmarque was one of a handful of publications which captured Roca’s arrival in Spain, with the player reportedly set to undergo a medical with Betis on Monday.

Betis play a handful of friendlies in England as they face Middlesbrough and Burnley with Roca set to be part of Manuel Pellegrini’s travelling squad for those games.

Roca is set to become the latest Whites player to move on from Elland Road following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Rodrigo has made a permanent move to Al-Rayyan SC in Qatar but a number of players have left on loan. Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson have joined Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin respectively while Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente have both made temporary moves to AS Roma.

ElDesmarque claim Betis have the option to extend Roca’s loan into a second season if Leeds are not promoted from the Championship next term.

The Spaniard made 36 appearances for Leeds across all competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He signed a four-year deal at Elland Road last summer after joining for a reported £10m from Bayern Munich and made his debut in last campaign’s opening-day victory over Wolves.

He signed for Bayern in October 2020, but made just 24 appearances in two seasons with the German outfit.