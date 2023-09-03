Jamie Shackleton says Leeds United got what they expected facing Sheffield Wednesday and made a frank admission about the failure to overcome it.

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Saturday’s Yorkshire derby on the back of last weekend’s 4-3 win at former leaders Ipswich Town and faced an Owls side sat pointless at the bottom of the division following four defeats from four.

Wednesday, though, left Elland Road with their first Championship point of the season following a game in which Leeds were particularly wasteful in front of goal but with the visitors also threatening after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking post match to LUTV, Shackleton reflected on the disappointment of Leeds failing to take their chances, declaring that his team had enough to take a victory but also praising Wednesday and their “good job” execution of the expected way they set up.

ASSESSMENT: From Leeds United left back Jamie Shackleton. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"It was a very frustrating afternoon,” said Shackleton to LUTV. "It was a game that we came into - like all the others – wanting to get three points and to not do so and only come away with one and have the chances that we had to win the game I think is frustrating and a bit disappointing.”