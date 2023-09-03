Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Leeds United man on Whites failure, feeling and team admission

Jamie Shackleton says Leeds United got what they expected facing Sheffield Wednesday and made a frank admission about the failure to overcome it.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Saturday’s Yorkshire derby on the back of last weekend’s 4-3 win at former leaders Ipswich Town and faced an Owls side sat pointless at the bottom of the division following four defeats from four.

Wednesday, though, left Elland Road with their first Championship point of the season following a game in which Leeds were particularly wasteful in front of goal but with the visitors also threatening after the break.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Shackleton reflected on the disappointment of Leeds failing to take their chances, declaring that his team had enough to take a victory but also praising Wednesday and their “good job” execution of the expected way they set up.

ASSESSMENT: From Leeds United left back Jamie Shackleton. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.ASSESSMENT: From Leeds United left back Jamie Shackleton. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
ASSESSMENT: From Leeds United left back Jamie Shackleton. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"It was a very frustrating afternoon,” said Shackleton to LUTV. "It was a game that we came into - like all the others – wanting to get three points and to not do so and only come away with one and have the chances that we had to win the game I think is frustrating and a bit disappointing.”

Pressed on the Owls approach and the visitors being difficult to break down, Shackleton reasoned: “We kind of expected five at the back and them to sit in and make it deep and try and make it difficult for us to create chances. They did a good job of that and we couldn't make the breakthrough and get all three points despite having a couple of good chances."

Related topics:Jamie ShackletonSheffield WednesdayDaniel FarkeIpswich TownYorkshire