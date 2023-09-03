Leeds United man on Whites failure, feeling and team admission
Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Saturday’s Yorkshire derby on the back of last weekend’s 4-3 win at former leaders Ipswich Town and faced an Owls side sat pointless at the bottom of the division following four defeats from four.
Wednesday, though, left Elland Road with their first Championship point of the season following a game in which Leeds were particularly wasteful in front of goal but with the visitors also threatening after the break.
Speaking post match to LUTV, Shackleton reflected on the disappointment of Leeds failing to take their chances, declaring that his team had enough to take a victory but also praising Wednesday and their “good job” execution of the expected way they set up.
"It was a very frustrating afternoon,” said Shackleton to LUTV. "It was a game that we came into - like all the others – wanting to get three points and to not do so and only come away with one and have the chances that we had to win the game I think is frustrating and a bit disappointing.”
Pressed on the Owls approach and the visitors being difficult to break down, Shackleton reasoned: “We kind of expected five at the back and them to sit in and make it deep and try and make it difficult for us to create chances. They did a good job of that and we couldn't make the breakthrough and get all three points despite having a couple of good chances."