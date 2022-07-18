Leeds United man ‘on the verge’ of exit and new player linked with Elland Road switch

Leeds United are hard at work preparing for the new Premier League season.

Jesse Marsch’s side avoided relegation back to the Championship on the final day of the past campaign.

They are currently away in Australia as they look to get their players back up to speed and have already played Brisbane Roar and Aston Villa out there.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a look at all the latest news and rumours coming out of the club today...

New striker linked

Leeds are one of a few clubs who have been credited with an interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The former Peterborough United man fired 14 goals in all competitions last season.

The Mirror report the Whites are one of the teams showing an ‘interest’ along with Newcastle United, West Ham United and Manchester United .

Midfielder heading out the exit door

Jamie Shackleton is heading out on loan to Millwall.

The midfielder is poised to link up with teammate Charlie Cresswell at The Den and will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt next term.

The Athletic report he is ‘on the verge’ of a temporary switch to the Lions:

Perkins incoming

The Whites are reportedly bringing in youngster Sonny Perkins.

The midfielder is available following the expiration of his contract with fellow top flight club West Ham this summer.