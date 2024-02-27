Leeds United man offers early team news hint vs Chelsea as Daniel Farke avoids 'stupid' decision
Farke has vowed to avoid making any 'stupid' decisions in regards to team selection at Stamford Bridge, suggesting he may rest key players who otherwise may have been risked in a league match.
The German spoke candidly to the media on Monday afternoon, delivering an update on the availability of attacking quartet Daniel James, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford. Of the four named, only James is likely to be named in the matchday squad at the Bridge as Farke keeps one eye on Saturday lunchtime's Championship outing against Huddersfield Town.
Georginio is characterised as a 'major' doubt according to Farke and has been dealing with a hip flexor issue since the 3-1 win over league leaders Leicester City last Friday. Meanwhile, Bamford's calf problem, which kept him out of matches against Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle earlier this month, is not entirely resolved and expected to render him unavailable for the Whites' return to his former employers.
A decision is likely to be taken on Summerville's participation with the Dutch winger suffering with an ankle problem, which comes as a result of repeated attention by Leicester players at the weekend and an accumulation of rough treatment from opposing defences throughout the 2023/24 campaign.
Between the four, they have scored 39 times for the Whites this season, while assisting 32. Without doubt, the foursome are among Leeds' most valuable assets headed into the final stretch of this year's Championship campaign, which United hope to finish in the automatic promotion places.
“You don’t do anything stupid," Farke said, previewing Wednesday night's cup meet. "You don’t risk any players [carrying knocks]. We won’t risk long-term injuries for this game. I’d like to prepare in a special way but, due to our schedule, it’s not possible.
"We have to keep the next three league games in our minds. We’ve got a pretty important derby against Huddersfield on Saturday lunchtime. We also know we will have amazing travelling support in London and it’s a spotlight game for us.”
Farke's comments could mean a second start of the season for young Mateo Joseph in attack with Joel Piroe in behind the England youth international and loanee Jaidon Anthony on the left wing. Italian forward Willy Gnonto is expected to reprise his role on the right flank after an upturn in form during February.
Leeds could set up a first quarter-final appearance in the FA Cup for 21 years with victory at Stamford Bridge, three days on from Chelsea's League Cup Final defeat to Liverpool, but Farke's primary focus remains on promotion back to the Premier League. Subsequent to the Whites' Fifth Round tie, the team face Huddersfield, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday in quick succession, all of which are matches Leeds are keen to take maximum points from as they chase down Leicester in top spot and keep third place Ipswich Town at arm's length.