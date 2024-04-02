Daniel Farke 's Leeds United extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to 15 games on Monday night as they beat Hull City 3-1 at Elland Road. It was far from a memorable performance but the Whites did enough to claim all three points and keep hold of their spot in the automatic promotion spots.

As such, with six games to go the Whites are sitting pretty in the promotion race and few would be backing against them returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Sam Byram, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James got the goals on the night for the Whites and one Leeds player has been recognised by WhoScored for their actions on the night with an inclusion in their Championship Team of the Week.