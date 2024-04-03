On the face of it, March looked like it could have been a tricky month for Daniel Farke’s Leeds United. However, the Whites emerged with their unbeaten run intact, with three wins and two draws throughout the month ensuring the club had won 12 of their previous 14 games heading into April.

The Whites started the month with a hard fought draw against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium but they got back to winning ways against Stoke City before Sheffield Wednesday were swept aside with relative ease at Hillsborough. A 2-0 win over Millwall just before the international break was enough to see the club move to the summit of the Championship for the very first time.

The point they picked up at Watford at Good Friday wasn’t enough to stay there, though. However, with April already gathering pace, the club are in a good spot to kick on and reclaim a spot in the Premier League and it’s no surprise to see a Leeds player included in WhoScored’s March Team of the Month then. Here’s a look at who made the cut.