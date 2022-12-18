The 20-year-old midfielder has been called upon by Jesse Marsch on several occasions this season but has started only once in the Premier League during 2022/23. However, the bulk of the ex-Sunderland and Arsenal youngster’s time on the pitch has come in recent fixtures.

Greenwood netted his first Premier League goal from the bench against AFC Bournemouth last month, connecting with the ball on the edge of the Cherries’ penalty area to reduce the arrears and spark a famous fight-back. He turned provider for Leeds’ equaliser in that topsy-turvy encounter which saw Liam Cooper nod home, before Crysencio Summerville snatched all three points with a late winner.

Greenwood was also the first substitution Marsch turned to away to Spurs in the Whites’ final game before the World Cup break, a game in which they were on the other end of a 4-3 scoreline.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Sam Greenwood of Leeds United is challenged by Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on November 09, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tyler Adams’ late red card in that fixture means he will be unavailable to face Manchester City through suspension on December 28. Marsch has a number of options to replace the United States’ captain, but Greenwood appears the favourite. Adam Forshaw’s performance in Leeds’ 2-1 friendly win over Real Sociedad suggested the experienced midfielder still has some catching up to do in terms of match fitness, while Mateusz Klich is not a precise fit for the role Adams carries out amid rumours the 32-year-old could quit the club next month.

Despite spending the vast majority of his youth career as a centre-forward, Greenwood has demonstrated versatility since arriving at Leeds two summers ago and is now regarded as a midfield player whose tenacity and pressing intensity makes him well-suited to the No. 6 role. Positional rival Forshaw, who has recently returned from a spell on the sidelines, recognises the challenge Greenwood poses, too.

"I think the most obvious number six is Sam as well. Sam's done brilliantly recently when he's come on in games you know, off the top of my head [vs] Bournemouth, but yeah, no doubt I'll be fighting for my place again,” Forshaw told reporters in Spain earlier this month, during Leeds’ mid-season training camp.

Wednesday evening’s friendly against Ligue 1 side AS Monaco could provide the perfect test for Marsch to decide who he will select to replace Adams. The Monegasque club sit sixth in France’s top flight and regularly feature in European competition, but more pertinently, boast the defensive midfielder many Leeds supporters clamoured for the club to sign before Adams’ arrival this summer.

Mohamed Camara joined Monaco from FC Red Bull Salzburg in a reported 15 million Euro transfer in August and could feature at Elland Road. The Malian is an aggressive ball-winner and fierce one-v-one competitor meaning whichever Leeds man fulfils Adams’ usual brief, will be put to the test.

Should Greenwood come through Wednesday’s friendly unscathed, that may prove enough to convince Marsch that he is ready to face Man City where he will be expected to carry out lots of work off the ball, due to the Premier League champions’ dominance over the ball.

