Leeds teenager Gnonto has been selected by Italy boss Roberto Mancini for the Azzurri’s upcoming friendlies against Albania and Austria later this month. The 19-year-old makes Mancini’s 31-man squad alongside fellow Premier League star Gianluca Scamacca, and will likely feature for the national team ahead of the World Cup, despite not qualifying for the Finals in Qatar.

The vast majority of United’s squad have been granted mid-season leave by head coach Jesse Marsch, except for those called up to represent their countries at the World Cup, in addition to Gnonto. Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2022 edition of the World Cup was something of a national disappointment after their European Championships triumph last summer. It follows the four-time winners’ inability to make an appearance at the 2018 Finals in Russia as well.

On the other hand, the situation has presented Premier League-winning coach Mancini with the opportunity to field youngsters such as Gnonto more frequently. Friendly fixtures against Albania (Wednesday, 16 November) and Austria (Sunday, 20 November) could see the Leeds attacker build on his six caps and one goal in blue.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)