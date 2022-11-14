Leeds United man missing World Cup receives call-up as title winner recognises milestone
Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto will be heading off on international duty this week unlike his fellow teammates who are also missing out on the World Cup
Leeds teenager Gnonto has been selected by Italy boss Roberto Mancini for the Azzurri’s upcoming friendlies against Albania and Austria later this month. The 19-year-old makes Mancini’s 31-man squad alongside fellow Premier League star Gianluca Scamacca, and will likely feature for the national team ahead of the World Cup, despite not qualifying for the Finals in Qatar.
The vast majority of United’s squad have been granted mid-season leave by head coach Jesse Marsch, except for those called up to represent their countries at the World Cup, in addition to Gnonto. Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2022 edition of the World Cup was something of a national disappointment after their European Championships triumph last summer. It follows the four-time winners’ inability to make an appearance at the 2018 Finals in Russia as well.
On the other hand, the situation has presented Premier League-winning coach Mancini with the opportunity to field youngsters such as Gnonto more frequently. Friendly fixtures against Albania (Wednesday, 16 November) and Austria (Sunday, 20 November) could see the Leeds attacker build on his six caps and one goal in blue.
Gnonto’s call-up comes after making his Premier League debut for Leeds at Anfield last month, as well as his first assist in English football’s top flight, providing the ammunition for Crysencio Summerville to score the winner against AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road in a 4-3 victory.