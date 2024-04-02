Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds came away with four points from six available, extending their unbeaten league run to 15 matches, during their fixtures over Easter. Byram returned to the starting line-up at left-back for Leeds' 2-2 draw against Watford on Good Friday and produced a timeless defensive display in United's eventual 3-1 victory at home to Hull to end the Whites' Easter Monday hoodoo.

The club had previously gone seven straight Championship matches on Easter Monday without taking so much as a point, but clinched all three at the death against Liam Rosenior's impressive Tigers outfit. Byram set the ball rolling with an early strike, admitting after the game it had actually come off his teeth before being bundled into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I saw it in the air and because I had a run on the defenders, my eyes lit up so I just steamed in," Byram told reporters. "I think it came off my teeth.

"I thought as well when he blew the whistle and pointed, I thought I was offside so didn't really know what to do with my celebration but I'm delighted it went in and delighted it's helped get us three points."

Byram made the most tackles of any player and created the joint-most chances on the night, as well as getting on the scoresheet, in what was a crucial victory for Leeds who had earlier in the day witnessed both Leicester City and Ipswich Town come from behind to defeat Norwich City and Southampton, respectively. Byram also managed to keep England Under-21 international Jaden Philogene quiet, a task many full-backs in this division have not been able to achieve this season.

"I spoke with a few of the lads who played at England with him and they said he's a very lively player," Byram added. "I think it always helps when you've got Joe [Rodon] behind covering, it means I can go really tight on him and be a bit more aggressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes you get the better of wingers and sometimes they get the better of you and I think overall I did alright tonight against him.

"Massive [win], especially the two late goals, it really lifts the confidence. I think you could tell around the stadium, it was a bit nervy at times.

"In this league I think the table can mislead people - Watford mid-table, Hull just outside the top six - they're both very good teams and there's a lot of good teams like that in this league."