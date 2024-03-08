Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds are third in the table after 36 games heading into Friday evening's contest with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, knowing all the pressure can be piled back onto league leaders Leicester City and promotion-chasing Ipswich Town with a victory in S6.

Defender Byram, now one of the more senior heads in the United dressing room, says even he has found it difficult to keep his eyes from wandering to the Championship table as the run-in intensifies.

Speaking to LUTV ahead of the fixture against Wednesday, Byram kept a level head saying: "It's hard not to look at the table when you get down to the last ten, eleven games, but we know how important it is to keep looking one game at a time, looking at the next one."

Byram has been out of the side recently through injury but returned to the starting line-up for the visit of Stoke City in midweek. While not the prettiest of encounters, Leeds managed to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to 11 games - a period in which they have conceded just three goals.

"We're all loving the fact we're unbeaten and on a really good amount of games we've won in a row. After the most recent draw we want to build on that and put another run together. I'd say everyone's confident and looking forward to the next challenge."