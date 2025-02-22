A Whites loanee helped inflict a hammer fresh blow on a Leeds United promotion rival.

Whites forward Gelhardt joined Hull City on loan for the rest of the season last month and the attacker was handed his latest start in Saturday lunchtime’s Championship clash at fourth-placed Sunderland.

The fixture offered the Black Cats the chance to move back within five points of second-placed Sheffield United and seven points behind frontrunners Leeds having fallen ten adrift of the Whites through Monday night’s 2-1 defeat at Elland Road.

Gelhardt, though, played a key role in serving up a hammer blow for the home side in the 18th minute as his corner forced a dreadful error from keeper Anthony Patterson and led to the only goal of the game.

Gelhardt’s inswinger flew towards the near post and took a slight deflection before deceiving Patterson as the ball went through his hands before crossing the line for a Patterson own goal.

Another Gelhardt corner almost forced a carbon copy second goal but this time Sunderland cleared their lines.

The own goal gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead heading into the break and Sunderland were unable to respond as they suffered back-to-back defeats.

The reverse leaves them eight points behind second-placed Sheffield United and ten adrift of Leeds but having played a game more.