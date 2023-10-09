Leeds United man Ian Poveda sentenced for driving offence and given 140-hour work order

Leeds United player Ian Poveda has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work by a court after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Ian Poveda of Leeds United arriving ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Watford at Elland Road on September 23, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old appeared for sentencing at Manchester City Magistrates Court on Friday October 6 over the driving offence, which was committed on April 14 of last year.

The offence was committed while Poveda was out injured while on loan with Blackburn Rovers after suffering both a fracture and ligament damage in his left ankle.

Poveda was handed a six-month driving ban and a community order for 140 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge and court costs, but avoided a fine.

According to the government website the unpaid work can involve removing graffiti, clearing wasteland or decorating public places and buildings, like community centres. The work is normally carried out in a person's local area, outside working hours, while wearing a high visibility orange vest and Poveda will be managed by a Community Payback supervisor.

Following his appearance at court Poveda was seen arriving in a taxi at the club's Thorp Arch facilitiy to take part in Leeds' final training session before Saturday's game against Bristol City. Manager Daniel Farke included the winger in his matchday squad although he was an unused substitute.

Poveda has made one start in the Championship this season and come off the bench three times.

Speaking in September Farke told the YEP that Poveda's court appearance would not impact his availability for the first team.

"I respect my players as being human beings and also mature, and they have a private life," he said.

"Obviously I always prefer when in their private life everything's okay, but like all human beings [have to be] also professional. We all have sometimes our times when it's also a bit tough for us due to private reasons or whatever and then we still have to keep going in our job. So again, it's also like I asked him to be professional and to concentrate on the hard work.”