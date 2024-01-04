On-loan Leeds United defender Djed Spence has returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur, ending his season-long stay at Elland Road prematurely.

Spence joined Daniel Farke's side towards the end of August on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League club, but will play no further part in Leeds' promotion bid after returning to North London.

The 23-year-old made his Leeds debut shortly after his arrival against Sheffield Wednesday but subsequently picked up a knee injury which kept him out of action for two months. His time at Elland Road comes to an end after just seven appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds released an official statement on Thursday evening which read: "Leeds United can confirm Djed Spence has returned to Tottenham Hotspur, bringing his loan spell with the club to an end.

"Spence made seven appearances whilst with the Whites after joining in the summer transfer window.

"We would like to thank Djed for his efforts whilst at Elland Road and we wish him well for his future career."