Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has been named in Scotland's provisional Euro 2024 squad.

Cooper's focus this week, however, is on Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley against Southampton where he and the Whites will attempt to secure a second promotion to the Premier League in four years. Speaking to the YEP this week he admitted his role as a largely non-playing leader has not been the easiest to accept, but it’s one he has done to the best of his ability. “Yeah, it's been difficult," he said. "Obviously at the end of the day, I want to be playing as many minutes and as many games as possible. But you've got to get your head around that. Obviously I got injured at a difficult time in the season, first game of the season, after having a strong pre-season. It was always difficult to get injured like that. And obviously then the lads come in and do well and then you sort of try to force your way back into the team. So it's been difficult, but you have to take on a different role, I think. Obviously, keep the lads motivated, try to lead by example, keep the standards in training and off the pitch and I think I've done that quite well. We're lucky now, we've got plenty of leaders, so it's obviously not just left to me. Ethan has been brilliant, Stuey [Dallas] has been about the place. Obviously Luke [Ayling] was there at the start of the season and even young Archie [Gray] leads in his own way. So it's been difficult, but one I've enjoyed. Obviously, we've done very well this season. And then we're into the final push now."