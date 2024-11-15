Leeds United man handed new responsibility but still struggles for impact on international scene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 25-year-old donned the armband for only the second time as Israel picked up their first point in this round of Nations League fixtures, which had previously seen the team lose all four of their previous League A matches.
Solomon was absent for last month's encounters against France and Italy due to injury but returned to Ran Ben Shimon's starting line-up as skipper for the stalemate at the Stade de France.
The Leeds forward had previously captained his country against Belgium back in September, a game Israel lost 3-1.
Despite securing a positive result from Israel's perspective, Solomon's 72-minute display saw the Leeds loanee struggle to make an impact, as has been the case for much of his time at Elland Road.
He completed none of his four attempted dribbles, had zero touches in the France box, completed one pass into the final third and lost all eight of his duels.
France's dominance saw Les Bleus chalk up 24 shots to Israel's three, but could not make their opponents pay, despite generating 2.22 xG on the night.
Israel next take on Belgium on Sunday, November 17 and are destined to return to Nations League B.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.