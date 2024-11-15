Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's on-loan winger Manor Solomon captained Israel in their 0-0 UEFA Nations League draw with France on Thursday evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old donned the armband for only the second time as Israel picked up their first point in this round of Nations League fixtures, which had previously seen the team lose all four of their previous League A matches.

Solomon was absent for last month's encounters against France and Italy due to injury but returned to Ran Ben Shimon's starting line-up as skipper for the stalemate at the Stade de France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds forward had previously captained his country against Belgium back in September, a game Israel lost 3-1.

Despite securing a positive result from Israel's perspective, Solomon's 72-minute display saw the Leeds loanee struggle to make an impact, as has been the case for much of his time at Elland Road.

He completed none of his four attempted dribbles, had zero touches in the France box, completed one pass into the final third and lost all eight of his duels.

France's dominance saw Les Bleus chalk up 24 shots to Israel's three, but could not make their opponents pay, despite generating 2.22 xG on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Israel next take on Belgium on Sunday, November 17 and are destined to return to Nations League B.