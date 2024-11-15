Leeds United man handed new responsibility but still struggles for impact on international scene

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds United's on-loan winger Manor Solomon captained Israel in their 0-0 UEFA Nations League draw with France on Thursday evening.

The 25-year-old donned the armband for only the second time as Israel picked up their first point in this round of Nations League fixtures, which had previously seen the team lose all four of their previous League A matches.

Solomon was absent for last month's encounters against France and Italy due to injury but returned to Ran Ben Shimon's starting line-up as skipper for the stalemate at the Stade de France.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leeds forward had previously captained his country against Belgium back in September, a game Israel lost 3-1.

Despite securing a positive result from Israel's perspective, Solomon's 72-minute display saw the Leeds loanee struggle to make an impact, as has been the case for much of his time at Elland Road.

He completed none of his four attempted dribbles, had zero touches in the France box, completed one pass into the final third and lost all eight of his duels.

France's dominance saw Les Bleus chalk up 24 shots to Israel's three, but could not make their opponents pay, despite generating 2.22 xG on the night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Israel next take on Belgium on Sunday, November 17 and are destined to return to Nations League B.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Related topics:Israel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice