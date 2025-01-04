Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe could have been handed a significant boost in his hopes to become the Championship’s Golden Boot winner for 2024/25.

Norwich City’s Borja Sainz is currently top goalscorer in the second tier but has been charged by the Football Association this week in relation to an alleged spitting incident.

The Spaniard is accused of spitting in the direction of an opponent during the 74th minute of the Canaries’ recent fixture against Sunderland. This was missed by match officials at the time, although it was reported to and included in the referee’s post-match report, permitting the FA to mete out punishment retrospectively, if Sainz accepts the charge or is found guilty of the offence.

An FA Spokesperson wrote on Friday, January 3: “Norwich City’s Borja Sainz has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL Championship match against Sunderland on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

“It is alleged that the forward committed the sending off offence of spitting at an opponent during the 74th minute.

“Borja Sainz has until Tuesday, January 7, 2025, to provide a response.”

Sainz is Championship top scorer with 15 goals to his name and is trailed by West Bromwich Albion’s Josh Maja on 10 for the season. Piroe is not far behind, though, with nine finishes in 2024/25.

Former Leeds midfielder Samuel Saiz was banned for six matches after being found to have spat at an opponent in 2018. A similar sanction would give Piroe, Maja and other high-scoring individuals the chance to catch Sainz in the race for the Golden Boot.

The Dutchman is likely to feature from the start in several of Leeds’ upcoming fixtures having won back his starting place from youngster Mateo Joseph, who began the season as Daniel Farke’s first choice in the No. 9 position. Although, Farke did admit recently he would not base his team selections upon which of his forwards was in the race for the Championship’s top goalscorer gong.

Since arriving in British football, Piroe has hit double figures in the second tier in each of his three full seasons and is on course to do so for a fourth in-a-row. However, due to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chuba Akpom and Sammie Szmodics, the ex-PSV Eindhoven man has not been crowned Championship top scorer in any of those campaigns.